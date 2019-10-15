|
|
Mariella Sargent Mariella Sargent, nee Conner, 85, of O'Fallon, IL, born Saturday, May 12, 1934 in East Saint Louis, IL, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at her residence. Mariella was a retired Clerk for AmerenIP. She was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church in Belleville, IL and the O'Fallon Woman's Club. She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Conner and mother and step-father, Ruth, nee Reid, (George) Neace. Surviving are her husband, James B. Sargent of O'Fallon, IL; daughters, Debra Kionka of O'Fallon, IL, and Jana (James) Stanley of Chesterfield, MO; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew UMC or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 - 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Rev. Robert Souders officiating. Private family interment will be at O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 15, 2019