Marilou Adam Marilou Adam, 86, of Belleville, IL, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Aviston Countryside Manor, Aviston, IL. The family thanks Countryside Manor for their care. Born on February 17, 1934 in Belleville, IL, Marilou attended Notre Dame Academy before graduating from Fontbonne College with a bachelor's degree. She worked as a medical technologist at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville, IL. She was a member of Delta Theta Tau philanthropic sorority and worked as a volunteer at the Smithton library for many years. Among playing bridge with friends and listening to KMOX radio, Marilou also spent much of her time traveling, with trips to the Panama Canal, Hawaii, and a month-long grand tour of Europe among some of her favorites. As a member of the Fox club at the St. Louis Fox Theater and a frequent attendee of the St. Louis Muny, Marilou enjoyed both plays and musicals. She was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and later, the St. Louis Blues - especially when they were winning. She attended Cardinal games throughout her life and enjoyed her first Blues hockey game in 2009 at the age of 72. Above all, her family will remember her as a kind and ambitious spirit who brightened their lives with her grace (and excellent grilled-cheese sandwiches.) She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph W. and Aurelia M., nee Laeuffert, Adam. Surviving are her dear cousins, Tom and Mary Beth Metzger of Belleville, IL; extended family, Angela Volluz (nee Metzger) of Swansea, IL, Mark (Judy) Metzger of Aurora, IL, Douglas (Jocey) Metzger, Tatum and Delaney Metzger, Ryan (Kathleen) Metzger, Nicholas Metzger, Katherine Volluz, Roxanne Ford of Yorba Linda, CA, and Aaron Ford of Burbank, CA. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, or to St. Teresa Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com
. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Face masks and other CDC protocols will be observed. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. David Darin officiating. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.