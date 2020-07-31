1/
Marilyn Ann Nance
Marilyn Nance Marilyn Ann Nance, age 72, a resident of Fairhope, Alabama, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. Marilyn, also known by some as "St. Marilyn", was the best Wife, Mom and Grandmother in the whole entire world. She is survived by her husband, Chester Nance of Fairhope; daughters, Becky Muir (Ryan Marmon) of O'Fallon, IL and Rene Miranda (Joseph) of Fairhope; grandsons, Caulen, Elijah, Harrison, and Hudson; mother, Wilma Ponder of O'Fallon, IL; sisters, Donna Miller (Jerry) of Waterloo, IL and Janet Witt of O'Fallon, IL; brother, Dennis Ponder, also of O'Fallon, IL; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Services: Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020, in the chapel of Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Home, Fairhope, AL, at 2:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. WOLFE-BAYVIEW FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, Fairhope, AL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jul. 31, 2020.
