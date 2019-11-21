|
Marilyn Beaston Marilyn Elizabeth Beaston, nee Rathke, 93, of Belleville, IL, born October 31, 1926, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Freeburg Care Center, Freeburg, IL, surrounded by family members and caregivers. Marilyn was born and raised in Belleville, IL. and grew up a member of Saint Mary's Parish. She married Frederick Beaston, also of Belleville, in 1950. During their 63 years of marriage, they continued to reside in Belleville, raised 7 children and were blessed with 19 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. They were active members of Saint Luke Parish and enjoyed taking their family on annual vacations visiting nearly all 48 states. Marilyn earned her bachelor's degree and worked as a Medical Technologist and Clinical Laboratory Manager until her retirement. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband until his death in 2013. Recently she enjoyed, family visits, and watching the Saint Louis Cardinals and the Hallmark Channel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick H. Beaston; by a son, Greg Beaston; by her mother, Olinda, nee Meyer, Rathke; her father, Peter Rathke, and a sister Devona, nee Rathke, Smith. Surviving are four sons, Fredrick Jr. (Lorraine) Beaston of Belleville, IL, Tom (Debbie) Beaston of New Athens, IL, Paul (Pam) Beaston of Red Bud, IL, and Mark (Marsha) Beaston of O'Fallon, IL; two daughters, Mary (Terry) Borrenpohl of Freeburg, IL, and Linda (Tim) Mullen of Rockford, IL; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Beaston of Waterford, WI; 19 grandchildren, Rob and Scott Beaston, Becky, Tom, and Adam Beaston, Justin, Sarah and Valerie Beaston, Matt and Chris Beaston, Byron and Jason Hendrix, Jack Burchett, and Dan Borrenpohl, Beth Harp, Ryan and Casey Mullen and Courtney and Whitney Beaston; and 22 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Millstadt Community/Senior Center, to Saint Luke's Parish, Belleville, IL, or to St. James Parish, Millstadt, IL. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Father Eugene Neff officiating. Burial will be held at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 21, 2019