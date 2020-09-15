Marilyn Beckwith Marilyn Ann Beckwith, 72, died April 5, 2020 at her home in Arlington, Virginia. She was born May 5, 1947 in St. Louis, Missouri, to William and Rosalind Beckwith. She graduated from Collinsville High School in Collinsville, Illinois, in 1965. She continued her education at Indiana University and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, where she obtained a Bachelor's Degree. She subsequently earned two Masters Degrees at George Washington University in Washington, DC and at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Her career was with the Federal Government in Washington, DC. She was with the Department of Army at the Pentagon, the Department of Education, Aid To International Development, and the Smithsonian Institution the last several years before she retired in 2003. She was blessed throughout her life with the love and support of many friends in the East and Midwest. Ms. Beckwith is survived by her sister, Judy Beckwith of Kirkwood, Missouri, and her dear nephew, Justin Mauzy of Hendersonville, Tennessee. She is predeceased by her Father, William Beckwith and her Mother, Rosalind Beckwith. Service: A memorial ceremony was held on August 21, 2020, at St. John's Cemetery in Collinsville, Illinois.