Marilyn Burdzilauskas
BURDZILAUSKAS - Marilyn Sue Burdzilauskas, 72, of Granite City, IL, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born on October 16, 1947 in Granite City, IL. Private visitation and funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Interment in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Irwin Chapel.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 5, 2020.
