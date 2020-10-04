Marilyn Dahm Marilyn Dahm, nee Moser, 93, born October 2, 1926 in Belleville, Illinois, passed away on September 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irwin and Louise Moser; husband, John J. Dahm; sisters, Kathryn Luke, and Juanita Jeter; and two grandsons, Michael Dahm and Brady Lehr. Surviving are her: children, John (Marily) Dahm, Carol (Alan) Lehr and Gary (Kathy) Dahm; six grandchildren, Deanna Preis, Pamela Patterson, Tom Dahm, Philip Lehr, Alana Lehr and Blake Lehr; six great-grandchildren, Hayden Patterson, Kaleb Patterson, Jaylan Lehr, Aiden Lehr, Madison Lehr and Myla Preis. Special thanks to all of those who helped take care of Marilyn in her final days, including the staff of Mercy (Rosewood) Rehab and Care Center, and BJC Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Meadow Heights Baptist Church Building Fund. Services: A private visitation and service will be held at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory on Wednesday, September 30, with burial to follow.