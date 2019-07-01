Home

Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
Burial
Following Services
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Marilyn Dreyer Obituary
MARILYN B. DREYER- Marilyn Dreyer, 82, passed on June 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6-8pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 10:30am at Elias Kallal Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton followed by a burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 1, 2019
