Marilyn Elsea Marilyn "Todie" Elsea, nee Watson, 87, of Belleville, Illinois, born October 14, 1931, in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois. Marilyn was a founding member of the "Get Together" Club which consisted of 14 friends from East Side High School that met once a month to share a sisterhood of camaraderie for over 67 years straight. While raising her children and selling real estate part time, Marilyn devoted herself to set building and designs for countless Signal Hill Grade School plays as well as several Community Theater Group performances. After sending her kids into the world, Marilyn owned and operated Todie's Lilly Pad Flower Shop for many years which allowed her creative side to invent the patented "Todie's Table Clip" and "Todie's Bouquet Holder". In 1991, these designs received the FTD Most Innovative Design Award and were featured in Flower Magazine. Marilyn became an active member of First United Presbyterian Church in 1945. She was devoted to the Worship Committee throughout the years and served as self-appointed Design Director for all Church Holiday decorating and beautification enhancements until they hid the ladder from her at the age of 80. Preceded in death by her Mother, Katherine D. Watson; Father, Rolla Watson; Brother in Law, Ralph Elsea and Sister in Law, Annah Mae Banes. Surviving are her husband of 60 years Paul Elsea; her children, Kathie (Marcel Godau) Erichsen of Hamburg, Germany, Thomas R. Elsea of Denver, Colorado, Kristie (Scott) Ward of Swansea, Illinois; Grandchildren, Kevin (Lizzie Jenkins, fiancee), Lainie and Elizabeth Ward; devoted rescue dog, Ava; a special nephew, Larry Elsea; nieces, Diane, Debbie, Penny and Cindy; honorary grandmother and mother to Michelle Ward and Anne Koleson. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the First United Presbyterian Church or Belleville Area Humane Society. Visitation: Will be held from 9:00 am - 11:00 am, Monday, May 6, 2019 at First United Presbyterian Church in Belleville, Illinois Service: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, May 6, 2019 at First United Presbyterian Church Chapel, with Pastor Rob Dyer officiating. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary