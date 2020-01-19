|
Marilyn Greenlee Marilyn Ann Greenlee, 78, a resident of Granite City, passed away on January 15, 2020. Born to the late James L. Greenlee and Mary Honchak Greenlee on December 9, 1942. Marilyn graduated from Granite City High School class of 1960 as Salutatorian. She was a Secretary for many years at General Steel, and Southwestern Bell Telephone. Taught school after retirement in San Antonio, Texas and Granite City. She was on the board of Friends of the Library, Gateway Medical Center Volunteer, SIU Alumni Bachelor and Master, Bread of Life ministry at her church. She was a breeder, exhibitor, show judge, Day Lillie's society. Memorial to Friends of the Granite City Public Library or Unity Baptist Church. Survived by Sisters Joan Greenlee Pugh and her husband Jordan Pugh of Culver City, CA., Loyce Greenlee Holden and her daughter Kathryn Holden of Worden IL. Brother Steve (Marsha) Cooperider of Edwardsville and Sister Linda (Doug) Heilman of Washington State, Keith (Bernadette) Greenlee of Edwardsville, Jim (Tammy) Greenlee of Benton KY, along with many nieces and nephews and cousins. Service: Visitation January 22, 2020 Wednesday Noon till service time 2 PM at her church Unity Baptist Church 2500 St. Clair Ave Granite City IL 62040 THOMAS SAKSA FUNERAL HOMES
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 19, 2020