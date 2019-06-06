Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Marilyn Hantle Obituary
Marilyn Hantle Marilyn Lee Hantle, nee White, 96, of Belleville, IL, born September 25, 1922, in Decatur, IL, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Cedarhurst Senior Living, Shiloh, IL. Marilyn graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1940 where, during her senior year, she met the love of her life, Bernard L. Hantle. They married on July 25, 1942 and celebrated 73 plus years together. Marilyn was a Secretary for Caterpillar Military Engine Company. She was an avid Cardinal Baseball fan and golfer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard L. Hantle, who died on July 14, 2016; her parents, Andrew Sr. and Viola, nee Hamilton, White; and a brother, Andrew Jr. (Lorraine) White. Surviving are a son, Larry (Judy, nee Forney) Hantle of Paducah, KY, their children, Nathaniel (Tracy), and their daughter, Elizabeth, and Nicholas (Katie), and Jessica Hantle; a daughter, Susan (Daniel) Boarman of Summerville, SC, their children, Jeff (Stephanie) Boarman, and their children Zachary, Jonah, Rowan Boarman, and Carrie (Sid) Lewis, and their children, Braden, Eliza, Chase and Kylee;and a daughter, Sally (Kevin) Baltz of Swansea, IL, their children, Brett (Stephanie) Baltz, their children, Stella and Millie, Jody (Brent) Schneider, their daughter Kinzy, and Abby Baltz (Greg Kadell). Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Association or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Douglas Stewart officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, Il.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 6, 2019
