Marilyn Roley Marilyn Jane Roley (80) of New Athens IL, born September 21st 1939 in Michigan, passed away Monday September 14th 2020 in the comfort care of Evelyn's House. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and dear friend to many. Marilyn was a long-time resident of New Athens, Illinois participating in many groups, organizations, and events throughout her lifetime. Born in Detroit, MI and raised in Vienna, IL on the family farm, she moved to Springfield, IL after graduating high school where she met future husband, Roger Roley. They married in December 1958 and moved to New Athens, IL to raise their family. During her life, she had three children; Lisa (Tim) Modglin of New Athens, Sara (Joe) Simpson, now deceased, of Lenzburg, IL and Christopher Roley of New Athens. Marilyn worked at Karber's Pharmacy in New Athens as the friendly face behind the counter serving up the Vanilla Cokes everyone loved! Marilyn was also quite the socialite involving herself in the New Athens Women's club, St. John UCC, St. John UCC Quilters, card club, and most recently spent her time volunteering at Memorial Hospital in Belleville on the Maternity Floor. Marilyn inherited her love of sewing and cooking from her mother. She loved feeding and watching the birds outside her kitchen window. She spent many years camping and attending all the area chicken and beer dances with friends. Marilyn loved the neighborhood she lived in and spent a lot of time visiting with neighbors and their pets. She was independent, outspoken, stylish and a woman of faith. Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Syble Hayden of Vienna, IL, her brother John Hayden of Vienna, IL, her husband, Roger Roley of New Athens, IL and her daughter, Sara Simpson of Lenzburg, IL. Marilyn is survived by her sister, Janice (Connie) Taylor of Vienna, IL and her children, Lisa (Tim) Modglin and Christopher Roley, of New Athens, IL, her four grandchildren, Stephanie (Ryan) Ahern, of Glen Ellyn, IL, Steven (Tessa) Junge, of O'Fallon, IL, Paige (Andrew) Schenewerk, of Chesterfield, MO, and Jessica (Zachary) James of Swansea, IL. Marilyn had many great grandchildren, Cole Junge, Rhianne Ahern, Jaxxon James, Regan Ahern, RJ Ahern, Hayden Junge and baby Hartley Junge due in November. Marilyn is also survived by her dear friend, Dale Reuss of Waterloo, IL and many other friends and family. Memorials in her honor may be made to the St. John UCC Capital Campaign. Visitation: Friends are invited to join the family from 4 - 8 p.m. on Friday, September, 18, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ in New Athens. In an effort to keep everyone safe during this Covid-19 pandemic, face masks are required for all guests and social distancing must be maintained. Funeral: Private services will be held later.