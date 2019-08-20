|
Marilyn Kllingemann Marilyn G. Kllingemann, nee Schultz, of Carbondale, IL, formerly of Caseyville and Murphysboro, Illinois died August 15, 2019 at Prairie Living at Chautauqua in Carbondale. She was born on July 14, 1932 in Sparta, Illinois to Clifford Schultz and Seva (nee Fair) Gibbs. Marilyn had volunteered at St. Joseph's Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro, member of the University of Illinois Extension in Jackson County, and was an active Red Hatter. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald R. Klingemann; Step-Mother, Drew Schultz; and Step-Father, Walden Gibbs. Surviving are her children, Dennis (Tina) Klingemann of St. Charles, Missouri, Daniel (Terry) Klingemann of Murphysboro, Illinois; her grandsons, Jonathon and David Klingemann; her four-legged granddaughter Anya; her brother, Fr. Ray Schultz. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Residential Hospice, St. Francis Care Animal Shelter, , , or the organization of Donor's choice, memorials will be accepted at the funeral home. To send a condolence or for additional information, visit the memorial tribute at www.crawshawfuneralhome.com Service: Memorial services will be at 11am on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Crawshaw Funeral Home in Murphysboro, visitation will be from 9 to 11am on Saturday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL., at 1pm on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Crawshaw Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019