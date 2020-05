Or Copy this URL to Share

KNUDSEN- Marilyn Domenici Knudsen, age 62, of Troy, Illinois, formerly of Springfield, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at St. Louis University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. A private family service will be held at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A celebration of life will be held in Springfield, Illinois at a later date.



