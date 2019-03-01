Marilyn Kohlbrecher Marilyn Kohlbrecher, 70, of Bonita Springs, FL, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019,at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice, Bonita Springs, Florida. Marilyn was born July 1, 1948, to Paul "PD" and Eva (neeStrickland) KnickerinMt. Vernon, IL. OnMay 13, 1967, she married W. Gary Reed, at St. Peters UCC, Centralia, IL, and he preceded her in death on July 2, 1978. On June 21, 1980, she married Edward Kohlbrecher at Foundation Park,Centralia, IL. Marilyn was a Life member of the Gateway 76, Centralia, IL, VFW Auxiliary, Centralia, IL in 1980, and Post 2055 Royal Neighbors. She loved being around her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time at her family's property at Lake Centralia. Marilyn loved her winters in Bonita Springs, FL, and summers in Highland. She had a love of growing tomatoes and making homemade pickles. Marilyn made her home in Centralia, Decatur, Naperville, Highland,& Bonita Springs, FL. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Edward Kohlbrecher, Bonita Springs, FL; children, Kelly (Stuart) Medlin, Glen Carbon, IL, Gary "Knick" (Kris) Reed, Highland, IL; grandchildren, McKenna & Ashton Medlin, Alex, Cole & Josh Reed; brother, D. Wayne Knicker, Edgewater, FL.; manyNieces,Nephews and dear Friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Eva Knicker; first husband, W. Gary Reed; sister-in-law, Linda Knicker. Memorials may be made to , Glen Carbon/Edwardsville Chapter Visitation: Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm andMonday, March4, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL. Service: Monday, March 4, 2019,11:00am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL. Interment will be Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 10:30 am, Elmwood Cemetery, Centralia, IL. MERIDITH FUNERAL HOME, Highland, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 1, 2019