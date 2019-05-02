Services Herr Funeral Home 501 West Main St. Collinsville , IL 62234 (618) 344-0187 Resources More Obituaries for Marilyn Mottin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marilyn Mottin

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marilyn Mottin Marilyn J. Mottin, 89, of Collinsville, IL passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Charles Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL. Marilyn was born August 13, 1929 in East St. Louis, IL to Theodore and Mildred (McMonigle) Ballhausen. She married Walter "Sonny" M. Mottin Jr. on June 26, 1954 in Caseyville, IL. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and sons, W. Stephen Mottin and Thomas J. Mottin. Marilyn is survived by her sisters, Ellie Betta of Montreal, MO and Teddi Steck of Centertown, MO; children, Diane M. Mottin of Fairview Heights, IL, Cynthia M. Kelly of Champaign, IL, Anthony J. Mottin of Houston, TX, Suzanne M. Pawlow of Edwardsville, IL and Loriann M. (husband, Frank) Pace of Caseyville, IL; grandchildren, Roger Mottin, Patrick Mottin, Sean Kelly, Meghan Kelly, Alexandria Pawlow and Jack Pawlow; and one great-grandson, Jameson Edward Mottin. Also surviving are her daughter-in-law, Lisa Mottin of Fairview Heights, IL and former son-in-law, Kevin Pawlow of New York. Marilyn was a member of SS Peter & Paul Parish in Collinsville, IL for over 65 years. All seven of her children attended SS P&P Elementary School, where she participated in multiple school activities through the years. Marilyn was a member of the Altar Society, the Legion of Mary and the Divine Mercy. Marilyn served as a Boy Scout Den Mother, PSR catechism and volunteered at the ABL Pregnancy Center. She also delivered hot meals for the church Meals on Wheels program. Marilyn attended Notre Dame High School and LeClerc College, both in Belleville, IL. Later in life she took coursework at SIU-E. Marilyn began her employment at Hunter Packing Company in E. St. Louis as an Administrative Assistant. In 1954, she married Walter "Sonny" Mottin and they were blessed with 7 children. As the children grew Marilyn was not only a full time mother, she was also able to work outside the home, holding various part time positions. She worked as a substitute teacher for Kreitner School, legal secretary for AG Edwards, secretary for SIU-E Religious Center and library assistant at SS P&P. With all her children in school full time, Marilyn pursued a Real Estate Career in sales and moved through the ranks to become a successful broker. Marilyn was also a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and the Breakfast Ladies Auxiliary. Marilyn's favorite pastimes included time with her 6 grandchildren, playing cards with Sonny and her sister, Ellie, and relaxing at the Lake of the Ozarks. Marilyn loved all her photos of the family. She had meticulously put together over 27 scrapbooks devoted to telling the family's countless stories. And being the greatest of fans when the St Louis Cardinals were playing ball, you could count on Marilyn to be watching the game or listening to play by play broadcasts. While health issues in 1999 limited her full participation in her various volunteer activities, she remained as engaged as physically possible. Marilyn believed firmly in the power of prayer. Her rosaries were worn from perpetual use and she was also devoted to the Divine Mercy prayers. Marilyn gave generously of her love, time, and talent; forever aware her greatest achievement was raising her children & grandchildren with faith, love and selflessness. Memorial donations may be made to SS Peter & Peter Catholic Church in Collinsville, IL or ABL Pregnancy Center. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com. Visitation: A visitation in Marilyn's honor will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 8:30 AM- 10:30 AM at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville, IL. Service: : A funeral Mass will be held immediately following the visitation, at 10:30 AM at the church. Interment will be at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO, alongside her husband, Sonny.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries