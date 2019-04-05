Marilyn Melvena (Hosea) Ollis Marilyn Ollis July 08, 1924 - April 03, 2019, 94, of Granite City, IL, passed away Wednesday April 3, 2019, at Elmwood Nursing Home in Maryville, Illinois. Marilyn was born July 08, 1924 in Piggott, Arkansas, daughter of the late Audra Lee Hosea (Hazelwood) and Thomas Jefferson "Jeff" Hosea. She married Vernon Ollis on October 13, 1941 in Piggott, Arkansas. Marilyn loved God, Church and Family. She was a devoted member of the Church of Christ. She loved cooking, reading, knitting, puzzles and crocheting. She was the kind of person we all should strive to be, and was the best wife, mother and grandmother anyone could wish for. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by beloved husband Vernon Ollis, son Vernon A. Ollis; and by her brothers Leon Hosea and Odell Hosea, Three family infants. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and David Brawley of Granite City, IL; daughter-in-law, Valorie Ollis of Springfield, IL; grandchildren and spouses; Tina Kieffer, Michael Ollis, Vaneta Pate, Kelly and Steve Misko, Cindy and Terry Endicott, Mary and Nathan Ollis, Joseph Ollis; and, seventeen great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren and other extended family and friends. Memorials may be given to Church of Christ in Granite City, IL. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel. Flowers sent to Irwin Chapel Funeral Home. The family of Marilyn M. Ollis wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Elmwood Nursing Home Nurses for their care, The nurses and Doctors at Anderson Hospital, Hospice for kindness, Church of Christ for all their prayers, cards and visits, Minister Mike Allen for his service. Visitation: In celebration of her life, visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, IL. Funeral: services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City with the minister Michael Allen of Church Of Christ, officiating. Burial will follow at St John Cemetery, 2550 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Arrangements are by Irwin Chapel funeral home.



