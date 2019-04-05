Home

POWERED BY

Services
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Ollis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Ollis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn Ollis Obituary
Marilyn Melvena (Hosea) Ollis Marilyn Ollis July 08, 1924 - April 03, 2019, 94, of Granite City, IL, passed away Wednesday April 3, 2019, at Elmwood Nursing Home in Maryville, Illinois. Marilyn was born July 08, 1924 in Piggott, Arkansas, daughter of the late Audra Lee Hosea (Hazelwood) and Thomas Jefferson "Jeff" Hosea. She married Vernon Ollis on October 13, 1941 in Piggott, Arkansas. Marilyn loved God, Church and Family. She was a devoted member of the Church of Christ. She loved cooking, reading, knitting, puzzles and crocheting. She was the kind of person we all should strive to be, and was the best wife, mother and grandmother anyone could wish for. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by beloved husband Vernon Ollis, son Vernon A. Ollis; and by her brothers Leon Hosea and Odell Hosea, Three family infants. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and David Brawley of Granite City, IL; daughter-in-law, Valorie Ollis of Springfield, IL; grandchildren and spouses; Tina Kieffer, Michael Ollis, Vaneta Pate, Kelly and Steve Misko, Cindy and Terry Endicott, Mary and Nathan Ollis, Joseph Ollis; and, seventeen great grandchildren; seven great great grandchildren and other extended family and friends. Memorials may be given to Church of Christ in Granite City, IL. Donations will be accepted at the funeral chapel. Flowers sent to Irwin Chapel Funeral Home. The family of Marilyn M. Ollis wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Elmwood Nursing Home Nurses for their care, The nurses and Doctors at Anderson Hospital, Hospice for kindness, Church of Christ for all their prayers, cards and visits, Minister Mike Allen for his service. Visitation: In celebration of her life, visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, IL. Funeral: services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, Granite City with the minister Michael Allen of Church Of Christ, officiating. Burial will follow at St John Cemetery, 2550 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Arrangements are by Irwin Chapel funeral home.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Irwin Chapel
Download Now