Marilyn Shannon Marilyn Shannon, nee Stauder, 86, of Belleville, IL, born September 27, 1932, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Paul's Senior Community, Belleville, IL. Marilyn was a retired loan servicing manager for Boatmen's Bank. She was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, Cathedral Mother's Club, and a member and past-president of the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Stella, nee Zahn, Stauder, and a brother, Ronald (Evelyn) Stauder. Surviving are three sons, Michael Shannon of Belleville, IL, Stephen (Pam) Shannon of Georgia, and David Shannon of Belleville, IL; three daughters, Diane (Charlie Oliver) Shannon, of Fairview Heights, IL, Janice (Michael) Forness, of Belleville, IL,and Angela (Dave Seib) Mulholland, of Florida; twelve grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. "She had the heart of an angel, And a voice to match! When she started to sing, Every breath would catch. Now she's singing in heaven, With the angel's above. Her voice will be carried, On the wings of a dove." In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Peter's Cathedral, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



