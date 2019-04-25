Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Marilyn Steinhauer Obituary
Marilyn Ruth Steinhauer, nee Brannam, age 80, of O'Fallon, IL, born on April 16, 1939 in Leadwood, MO, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL.

Marilyn loved spending time with her family and listening to music.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson F. Steinhauer; her daughter, Carol D. Clark; her parents, William and Macie, nee Brewer, Brannam; her brother, Danny Brannam; and her nephew, Troy Vallerius.
Marilyn is survived by her children, Kevin (Sandy) Sheridan, Rick (Paula) Brannam, Michael (Cristal) Minar, Brad Minar, Kelly (Kevin) Little and Julie Minar; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her siblings, Alan (Elise) Brannam, Barb Lacy, Cheryl (Alvin) Segar, and William Paul (Chris) Brannam.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Marilyn's family gives special thanks to her sister, Cheryl Segar and son-in-law, Kevin Little for always being there to help in many ways.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com.

Memorial Visitation: will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.

Memorial Service: Will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Larry Ridenour officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019
