Marilyn Stumph Marilyn Elizabeth Stumph, 87, of Wilmington NC, passed away on May 28, 2019. She was born on April 22, 1932 in St. Louis MO to the late Frank and Emma (nee Koenig) Millecker. On June 13, 1953, she married her college sweetheart, Wayne Stumph, who preceded her in death on October 17, 2016. Marilyn earned a bachelor's degree from Washington University in St. Louis and retired from KSDK Channel 5 News. In retirement, she and Wayne relocated to Leland NC from Swansea IL in 2004. They traveled widely, often with family and friends, through all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Germany, and Austria. Marilyn enjoyed playing pinochle and was the accordionist for the Harbour Towne Fest Band for several years. Marilyn is survived by her four children: Kathleen (Dave) Preston of Carolina Shores NC, Joseph (Joyce) Stumph of Dorsey IL, Julie (William) Sloup of Oak Island NC and Eric (Marichris) Stumph of Leland NC; grandchildren, Chad Stumph of Bridgeport WV, Shawn Stumph of Springfield IL, Timothy Canty of New York City, William (April) Stumph of Sacramento CA, and Angela (Ryan Oberfelder)) Stumph of Seattle WA; a brother, Tom (Tafra Perryman) Millecker of St. Louis MO; niece, Sara (Andrew) Karcher of St. Louis; nephew, Brett (Abigail) Millecker of St. Louis, a great niece, and several great nephews. She is dearly missed by her family. Donations can be made in the name of Marilyn Stumph to SAVE Inc. 3001 Save Road Belleville, IL 62221 618-234-1992.

