TOENNIES- Marilyn R. Toennie, 69, passed into eternity on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers with Fr. Anthony Onyango and Deacon Glenn Netemeyer presiding. Interment will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery, Albers. Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers. (Please wear a mask if attending the visitation or service).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store