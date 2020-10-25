Marilyn Towler

June 25, 1933 - October 21, 2020

Cahokia, Illinois - Marilyn J. Towler, nee Fultz, 87, of Cahokia, IL, born June 25, 1933 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her residence.

Marilyn was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Cahokia,IL. She enjoyed bowling,ceramics, quilting and volunteering at her church. She was also an avid gardener.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Olivette Fultz, nee Barbier; and a brother, Jack Fultz.

Surviving is her husband of 68 years, Ivan Towler; four children, Michael (Robin) Towler of Belleville, IL, Teresa (Fred) Brown of Imperial, MO, Jerrid Towler of Cahokia, IL; and Sandra (Bill) Huber of Brighton, IL; nine grandchildren, Beth (Ryan), Meaghan (Danny), Braden, Patrick, Randy, RJ, Taylor, Mason, Caden; three step-grandchildren, Bryon, Sarah, Christopher; three great grandchildren; ten step-great grandchildren. She was a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, October 26, 2020 and from 9:30 to 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, both at Braun Colonial Funeral Home Cahokia, Illinois. Funeral procession to leave at 10:10 a.m. on Tuesday from the funeral home to Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, Illinois for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial with Father Osang Idagbo, CM officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph/Holy Family Cemetery, Dupo, Illinois.







