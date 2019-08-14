|
|
|
MONTALVO- Mario "Bubu" Montalvo Jr.,16, of Moscow Mills, MO and loving son of Mario Montalvo and Tiffany Montalvo nee Prather died on Sunday August 11, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Fairmont City, IL. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019