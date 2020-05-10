Marion Boyer
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Boyer Marion R. Boyer, nee Groetecke, age 64, of Caseyville, IL, born on June 19, 1955 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her daughter's residence. Marion was a loving wife, mother, and an awesome grandmother. She would give the world to her family if she could, especially to her grandchildren. She loved live music, crafts, and shopping. Although she was petite in size, she had an enormous heart. Marion was fierce, passionate, and the life of the party. She was the family's shining star and ultimately the glue that held everyone together. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Jean Groetecke, nee, McKechnie; and her brother, Howard Groetecke. Marion is survived by her husband, David W. Boyer of Caseyville, IL; her children, Lea (Tiaunta) Pickens of Belleville, IL, and Christopher Dailey of Granite City, IL; her grandchildren, Yazmine Pickens and Kirsten Pickens; her step-children, Amber Boyer of Pontoon Beach, IL and Franklin "D.J." Boyer of Collinsville, IL; her step-grandchildren, Justin Boyer, Adrianna Brown, and Elizabeth Brown, her brothers, Donald Groctecke of Hillsboro, IL and Roderick (Marian) Grotecke of Red Bud, IL; and her aunt, Madeline Groetecke of Fairmont City, IL. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL Standard limitations with CDC guidelines will be in place. Service: Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Standard limitations with CDC guidelines will be in place. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens of Memory, Fairview Heights, IL, with CDC guidelines in place.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Visitation
12:30 AM
Kassly Mortuary
Send Flowers
MAY
12
Funeral service
1:30 PM
Kassly Mortuary
Send Flowers
MAY
12
Burial
Lake View Memorial Gardens of Memory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
I went to school in E. St. Louis with Marion she was always so sweet. I have known David all of my life. My heart breaks for all of you. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Marcie Luckshis
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved