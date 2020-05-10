Marion Boyer Marion R. Boyer, nee Groetecke, age 64, of Caseyville, IL, born on June 19, 1955 in East St. Louis, IL, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her daughter's residence. Marion was a loving wife, mother, and an awesome grandmother. She would give the world to her family if she could, especially to her grandchildren. She loved live music, crafts, and shopping. Although she was petite in size, she had an enormous heart. Marion was fierce, passionate, and the life of the party. She was the family's shining star and ultimately the glue that held everyone together. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Jean Groetecke, nee, McKechnie; and her brother, Howard Groetecke. Marion is survived by her husband, David W. Boyer of Caseyville, IL; her children, Lea (Tiaunta) Pickens of Belleville, IL, and Christopher Dailey of Granite City, IL; her grandchildren, Yazmine Pickens and Kirsten Pickens; her step-children, Amber Boyer of Pontoon Beach, IL and Franklin "D.J." Boyer of Collinsville, IL; her step-grandchildren, Justin Boyer, Adrianna Brown, and Elizabeth Brown, her brothers, Donald Groctecke of Hillsboro, IL and Roderick (Marian) Grotecke of Red Bud, IL; and her aunt, Madeline Groetecke of Fairmont City, IL. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL Standard limitations with CDC guidelines will be in place. Service: Funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Standard limitations with CDC guidelines will be in place. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens of Memory, Fairview Heights, IL, with CDC guidelines in place.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 10, 2020.