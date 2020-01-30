Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Davis Obituary
Marion Davis Marion Allen Davis 91 passed January 28, 2020 in Bedford, Indiana. Born in Granite City, Illinois. Born June 5, 1928. Son of the late David and Alma (Byrd nee) Davis. Survived by daughter Susan Jones of Bedford In. Grandchildren Kelli Spurlock, (Justin Olsen) of Granite City, Laurie Spurlock, Nicholas (Jessica) Arnold of Scottburgh Oh and Gregory (Chiharu) Arnold of Las Vegas Nevada. Preceded by parents wife Carol Freese Davis, daughter Patricia Cox, brothers Bill Davis, David Davis, Burl Davis, Moutrie sister Velma Davis Employed for 40 plus years at Ameren Electric electrician. Also he was a US Army WW II veteran. Memorial to charity of ones choice. Service: Saturday Feb 1, 2020 Noon with visitation 10am till service time at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City Il. Rev. John Walter officiating. Burial Sunset Hill Cemetery Edwardsville, Illinois. Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -