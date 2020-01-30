|
|
Marion Davis Marion Allen Davis 91 passed January 28, 2020 in Bedford, Indiana. Born in Granite City, Illinois. Born June 5, 1928. Son of the late David and Alma (Byrd nee) Davis. Survived by daughter Susan Jones of Bedford In. Grandchildren Kelli Spurlock, (Justin Olsen) of Granite City, Laurie Spurlock, Nicholas (Jessica) Arnold of Scottburgh Oh and Gregory (Chiharu) Arnold of Las Vegas Nevada. Preceded by parents wife Carol Freese Davis, daughter Patricia Cox, brothers Bill Davis, David Davis, Burl Davis, Moutrie sister Velma Davis Employed for 40 plus years at Ameren Electric electrician. Also he was a US Army WW II veteran. Memorial to charity of ones choice. Service: Saturday Feb 1, 2020 Noon with visitation 10am till service time at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City Il. Rev. John Walter officiating. Burial Sunset Hill Cemetery Edwardsville, Illinois. Thomas Saksa Funeral Home Granite City, Illinois
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 30, 2020