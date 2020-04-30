Marion Iris Hinkle Marion Iris Hinkle, nee Murphy, age 92, was called by our Lord to be with him on Friday, April 24, 2020. On September 15, 1927, William C. and Mildred, nee Egan, were blessed with a gift of a daughter, in East St. Louis, IL. She was baptized into God's family by Rev. Theodore Iben at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, East St. Louis, IL. She was confirmed in that same faith on April 6, 1941, also at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church. She later was a long-time member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Fairview Heights, and then moved with the congregation to Peace Lutheran Church in Belleville, IL. Immediately following graduation from East St. Louis High School in 1945, Marion worked as a secretary for the Stockyards National Bank working up to secretary of the President of the bank. Marion was a devoted wife of 62 years, and a loving, doting mother. During her children's formative years, she was a stay-at-home mom, but still spent many hours volunteering in the Grant School PTA, serving as President in 1968. Marion enjoyed spending time with family and relatives. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Marion returned to work when her children were grown and worked for 36 years as secretary to the Fairview Heights Public Works Department. She was a Charter Member of the Fairview Heights Woman's Club that was formed in 1966 prior to Fairview Heights becoming a city. She served on District 22 Illinois Federation of Women's Club Board of Directors. Marion was also a member of the Kappa Tau Sorority since 1955. She held many offices over the years in all mentioned clubs. Marion was also a member and co-founder of the Fairview Heights Recreation Booster Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" S. Hinkle; her son, Robert S. "Bob" Hinkle, Jr.; and her brother, William J. "Bill" Murphy. Marion is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Robert) Brennecke of Belleville, IL; her grandchildren, Kimberly (Eric) Norlin of Sarasota, FL, Robert (Lauren Seabrook) Brennecke of Orlando, FL, Kristina J. Hinkle of Dupo, IL and Alexandria (Erik Ballard) Hinkle of Fairview Heights, IL; her great-grandson, Aaron M. Podniestzranski of Sarasota, FL; and her sisters-in-law, Alma Hinkle and Mary L. Hinkle, both of Fairview Heights, IL. Marion is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com . Service: A private service will be held at a later date to include those that were not allowed to attend the funeral. Burial will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL Burial will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020.