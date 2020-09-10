1/1
Marion Luden-Hatter
1930 - 2020
Marion Luden-Hatter Marion L. Luden-Hatter, 90, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, January 13, 1930 in Ava, IL, passed away Tuesday, September 08, 2020 at St. Paul's Home in Belleville, IL. She worked as a bookkeeper for Christian Welfare Hospital, Anderson Hospital and River Bluff's Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Luden Jr., husband, Isham Hatter; parents, Murray C. and Gertrude, nee Barringer, Robinson; brother, Frank Robinson; grandson, Bobby Hatter. Surviving are her sons, Robert (Barb) Hatter of Belleville, IL, James (Jana) Luden of Caseyville, IL; grandson, Daniel (Elizabeth) Hatter, great grandchildren, Blake, Ellie, Laynie and Meadow. niece, Patti Eason. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to Family Hospice. Funeral: Private Family Interment.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
