Marion Luden-Hatter Marion L. Luden-Hatter, 90, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, January 13, 1930 in Ava, IL, passed away Tuesday, September 08, 2020 at St. Paul's Home in Belleville, IL. She worked as a bookkeeper for Christian Welfare Hospital, Anderson Hospital and River Bluff's Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Luden Jr., husband, Isham Hatter; parents, Murray C. and Gertrude, nee Barringer, Robinson; brother, Frank Robinson; grandson, Bobby Hatter. Surviving are her sons, Robert (Barb) Hatter of Belleville, IL, James (Jana) Luden of Caseyville, IL; grandson, Daniel (Elizabeth) Hatter, great grandchildren, Blake, Ellie, Laynie and Meadow. niece, Patti Eason. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com
. Memorials may be made to Family Hospice. Funeral: Private Family Interment.