Marion Thielemann Marion Elizabeth Thielemann, nee Hires, 78, of Cahokia, Illinois, born November 25, 1940, in Carrollton, Illinois, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Caseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Thielemann; her parents, Carl and Madeline, nee Dotson, Hires; two brothers, Maynard and Merle Hires; a granddaughter, Samantha Kate; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph and Catherine Thielemann. Surviving are her children, Katherine (Gary) Moore of Cahokia, IL, Joseph (Jennifer) Thielemann of Wisconsin, Cindy Thielemann of Success, AR, Perry (Judy) Thielemann of Waterloo, IL, Jane (Bill) Reed of Success, AR, Jeffrey (Cisy) Thielemann of Litchfield, IL, John (Dinah) Thielemann of Belleville, IL, and Merle (Samantha) Thielemann of Sullivan, MO; a sister, Marie (Bill) Pratt of Pueblo, CO; two sisters-in-law, Barb Stahlheber of Collinsville, IL, and Catherine (James) Custer of Carrollton, IL; three brothers-in-law, Daniel (Van) Thielemann, James Thielemann, and Joe (Carolyn) Thielemann all of Chester, IL; 26 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren. She was also a dear aunt, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Service: A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12:00 noon at the funeral home.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 28, 2019