AVILA MORA - Marivel Avila Mora, 35, of Evansville, IN, formerly of Fairmont City, IL, born on November 21, 1984, passed away on August 31, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Evansville, IN. Visitation Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 12-1:30pm at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral Service to follow at 1:30pm at Kassly Mortuary, Burial will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Fairview Heights, IL. Arragements by Kassly Mortuary



