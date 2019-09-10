|
ERWIN - Marjo E. Erwin, nee Cipfl, 84, of Belleville, IL passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, IL. Visitation from 4-8 pm Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Henry Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory Mausoleum, Belleville, IL. Arrangements handle by Kurrus Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 10, 2019