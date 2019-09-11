|
|
Marjo E. Erwin Marjo E. Erwin, nee Cipfl, 84, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, May 7, 1935 in East Saint Louis, IL, died Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, IL. She grew up in East St. Louis and attended St. Patrick's Grade School and graduated from St. Teresa Academy in 1953. She was a devoted wife and mother. She belonged to St. Cyrils, then Our Lady Queen of Peace, which she was active in the Mother's Club and then joined her present parish St. Henry's and was active in the prayer chain and assisted with the funeral luncheons. She also belonged to the Belleville Women's Club. Her and Don enjoyed traveling and going on gambling trips and they were usually pretty lucky. She had many good friends who she thought so highly of. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her especially her daughters, son-in-law and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald of 54 years who died January 11, 2010, her parents Joseph and Marguerite Cipfl, her in-laws Clifton and Inez Erwin and her brother-in-law Ralph. She is survived by her daughters: Donna Jo (Rick) Ouart, Marilee Erwin Wieland (special friend Jim Tylka) and the apple of her eye her Grandson Staff Sargent Nicholas Steding, who she is so proud of him serving in the USAF. Also her step-granddaughter Holley. Her sister Dolores (Nelson) Kleyer, brother Dr. Joseph (Linda) Cipfl Jr. and many nieces and nephews and great niece and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the , Poor Clare Monastery of Our Lady of Mercy or Masses at St. Henry's Catholic Church. Visitation: Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Henry Catholic Church, with Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Entombment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory Mausoleum, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019