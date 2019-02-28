Marjorie F. "Marge" (Adam) Stivers Marjorie Stivers, 90, of Shiloh, IL, formerly of Belleville, IL, born January 31, 1929, in East St. Louis, IL, died Monday, February 25, 2019, at Cedarhurst of Shiloh, Shiloh, IL. Marge will always be remembered as a loving, devoted wife of 57 years to A.J. They loved being together and were nicknamed the "dynamic duo." She formerly worked at Azar Radiology, at Cancer Center of Swansea, and at the office for Dr. Mary Conti. Besides A.J., Marge's greatest love in life was being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She was so very proud of her family. Marge adored being called "GG" by her great-grandchildren. They truly brought her many happy moments. She will always be remembered for her smile and kind disposition. She was preceded in death by her husband, Armise J. "A.J." Stivers, whom she married April 15, 1950 and who died on September 16, 2007; one daughter, Janie S. Mast; her parents, Leroy E. and Marguerite, nee Hogan Adams; one brother, Leroy T. (Dorothy) Adams; one sister, Betty G. (Thomas) Crane; and one nephew, Thomas M. Crane. She is survived by one daughter, Linda S. (Greg) Gundlach of Shiloh, IL; one son-in-law, Steve Mast of Edwardsville, IL; four grandchildren, Emily J. (Craig) Vosse of Belleville, IL, Suzanne T. (Justin) Kraudel St. Louis, MO, Laura E. (Kurt) Reinlein of St. Louis, MO, and Andrew J. Mast of St. Louis, MO; seven great-grandchildren, Benton D. Vosse, Ella B. Vosse, Nolan G. Vosse, Sydney C. Kraudel, Emery J. Kraudel, Elizabeth J. Reinlein, and Margaret H. Reinlein; one sister-in-law, Norma Enghauser of Naples, FL; and many nieces and nephews. A beautiful life that came to an end, she died as she lived, everyone's friend. In our hearts a memory will always be kept, of one we loved and will never forget. The family would like to give a very, very special thank you to the staff and residents at Cedarhurst of Shiloh, or as her great-grandson renamed it, "GG's Castle." The kindness, friendliness and wonderful care you showed Marge will never be forgotten. All of you truly made Cedarhurst Marge's home for the last three years. Special thanks go to Heartland Hospice, especially Kathy and Sheena. The loving care you gave Marge in her final four weeks brought great peace and comfort to Marge and her family. Memorials may be made to St. Henry Catholic Church, to St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, or to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



