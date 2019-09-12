|
|
|
GREEN - Marjorie Ann, nee Ahlers, Green, 78, of Marissa, ILpassed away September 10, 2019 at Red Bud Regional Care Center in Red Bud, IL. Friends may call at the Tilden Presbyterian Church in Tilden, IL on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 9 to 11am. Services will be held at Tilden Presbyterian Church in Tilden, IL on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11am Burial in Marissa Township Cemetery in Marissa, IL. Arrangements handled by Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 12, 2019