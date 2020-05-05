JONES - Marjorie E. Jones, 100 of Edwardsville, IL passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 22, 1920 in Edgar Springs, MO. In celebration of Marjorie's life, a private family visitation will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 with her funeral to follow at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Arrangements handled by Iwrin Chapel.



