Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Marjorie Kruep Obituary
Marjorie Kruep Marjorie "Marge" A. Kruep nee Beutler, 98, of Fairview Heights, IL, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Marge was born November 3, 1921 in Trenton, IL. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic church and belonged to Holy Trinity Quilters, St. Ann's Alter Society, and active in the PSOP programs. Marge enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball games, quilting, and was known as the family's songbird because of her joy of singing. Marge was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Clara (nee Orschel) Beutler; husband, Leonard I. Kruep; siblings, Elmer Beutler, Lorene Hohrein, Kathryn Sewald, Dolores Benhoff, and Elva Benhoff; grandchildren, Todd Weidner and Tammy McColskey; and 4 brothers-in-law and 1 sister-in-law. Surviving are her children, Judy Weidner (Joe Zarzecki) of Belleville, IL, Roger (Isabelle) Kruep of Olatha, KS, Michael Kruep (Pat Everett) of Woodlands, TX; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to masses at Holy Trinity Catholic Church or the Holy Trinity Building Fund, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 or Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois Street, Belleville, IL 62220. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 9:00 until 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 505 Fountains Parkway, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Services: will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the church with Father Jim Nall officiating. Burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, 9409 Holy Cross Road, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019
