|
|
Marjorie Kwapis Marjorie Kwapis, nee Wells, 92, of Belleville, Illinois, passed into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Marjorie was born on March 23, 1927 in Holyoke, MA to Frank Henry and Eva Irene (LePoer) Wells. She married Dr. Bruno Walter Kwapis on September 27, 1950 in Houston TX; he preceded her in death on August 30, 2015. As a young woman in Massachusetts, Marjorie was a drummer in Jerry Lorden's All Girl Orchestra. Faced with a decision between continuing with the orchestra or pursuing a career in nursing, she chose the latter and received her RN from Burbank School of Nursing in Fitchburg, MA. She was a surgical nurse in Houston, Texas and in St. Louis, Missouri. It was in Houston where she met and married her husband. After settling in St. Louis, her dedication to healthcare in her community included, with Dr. Kwapis, opening the first oral surgery practice in Southern Illinois. The two traveled extensively throughout the world, teaching to advance the profession. Marjorie's life was centered helping others in need. For more than twenty-five years, she served on the executive board of The of St. Clair County. She also served as a volunteer there for over fifty years, creating educational programming around the anti-smoking and breast cancer awareness for women initiatives. She was an active member of the St. Clair County Dental Auxiliary that provided dental care education throughout the state of Illinois. She was also involved in her community, donating to local organizations and families in need, and she was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and School. Since 1982, she was a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) which provides need-based grants to women in the US and Canada whose education has been interrupted and who seek to return to school. At various times, she held all positions with that group, including acting as President. She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, Eugene Lowe, and her brothers, Franklin Everett Wells, Walter Wilson Wells, and Thomas Edward Wells. Her greatest joy in life was her family to whom she was devoted, and who will always remember her as loving, generous, and selfless. She is survived by her four beloved children and their spouses, Ken Kwapis (Marisa Silver), Patricia Davies (Evan Davies), Cynthia Tobisch (Andrew Tobisch), and Christopher Kwapis (Lea Kwapis). She had special bonds with all her adored grandchildren, Byron and Christopher Davies, Madeline Tobisch, Henry and Oliver Kwapis, and Corinne Kwapis. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Marjorie Kwapis to PEO Program for Continuing Education. https://donations.peopinternational.org/ or Blessed Sacrament Church. Visitation: Visitation for Marjorie will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. 7:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral home, Fairview Heights, IL. Service: Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. A visitation will be held at the church an hour prior to Mass, from 11:00 A.M. 12:00 P.M. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 25, 2019