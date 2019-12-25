|
Marjorie Faye Mitchel Marjorie Faye Mitchel (Beckman) passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Belleville, IL at the age of 83. She was born on August 20, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL. Marjorie lived a fulfilling life as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was an active member of her church and community. She worked diligently for many years as a bookkeeper. Margie enjoyed traveling whenever she could, and spending quality time with her family. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Beckman, her 5 siblings, John Beckman, Mary Weaver, Lilly Ann Tarman, Gary Beckman, Walter Beckman, and her beloved husband, Ivan Mitchel. She is survived by her four daughters, Carol Jean, Diane, Lynnetta, Lexi, her two sons, Terry and Jeff, 10 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Marjorie was loved by many and touched the lives of many during her life. She will be greatly missed. Memorial contributions in Margie's honor may be made to the First Baptist Church of Fairview Heights, 10401 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Visitation: Friends may gather with the family Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am at First Baptist Church of Fairview Heights, 10401 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 Service: Funeral service will immediately follow visitation on December 27, 2019 at 11am with Pastor Jim Kerr officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 25, 2019