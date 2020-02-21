Home

Marjorie Sory Obituary
Marjorie Sory Marjorie M. Sory, nee Pfeaster, 93, of Belleville, IL, born Sunday, September 26, 1926 in Sigourney, IA, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at her residence in Belleville, IL. Marjorie was a member of Edgemont Bible Church in Fairview Heights, IL and active in the nursery. She was also a member of the Senior Citizen Crochet Group in Belleville, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Nellie, nee Ulin, Pfeaster; step father, Addie Giesler; children, Sharon Sory, Thomas R. Sory and James L. Sory; brother, Murl Pfeaster; sister, Dorothy Hickman; grandson, Jonathan Sory; son-in-law, Daniel Meldrum. Surviving are her husband, Thomas J. Sory of Belleville, IL; children, Sandra K. (Gordon) Kelly of Belleville, IL, Susan Y. Meldrum of Belleville, IL, Shirley J. Hewitt of Wentzville, MO, Sheryl A. Sucic of Belleville, IL, David A. (Tonya Stern) Sory of Lebanon, IL, Sheila L. (Eric) Chaves of Senoia, GA; grandchildren, Pamela Kelly (Pearley Moore), Rachel Kelly (Damian Willoughby), Ritchie (Goldie) Turos, Christopher (Danielle) Hewitt, Jacques (Nancy) Sucic, Matthew (Shannon) Sory, Christina (Andy) Pressnal, Andrea Sory, Elliott Chaves, Abigail Chaves, Elizabeth Chaves; 12 great grandchildren. Special thank you to Family Hospice. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Edgemont Bible Church in Fairview Heights, IL or Family Hospice. Visitation: Visitation Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 pm, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL and Monday, February 24, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 am, at Edgemont Bible Church in Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: Funeral Service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Edgemont Bible Church, in Fairview Heights, IL with Pastor Doug White officiating. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020
