Marjorie Summers Obituary
Marjorie H. Summers Marjorie H. Summers, nee Glascock, 100, born August 28, 1918 to Owen P. and Myrtle (Lewis) Glascock, in Flat, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Belleville, Illinois. Marjorie was an active member of First Christian Church in Belleville, Illinois, attending many church outings. She enjoyed traveling and made a yearly trip to Hawaii, when her son resided there. She loved music and dancing. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred C. Summers, Sr.; her son, Fred C. Summers, Jr.; a stepson, Larry Summers; her siblings, Ethel (Simon) Ustanik, Sterling (Betty) Glascock, Kenneth (Joan) Glascock; and her sister-in-law, Betty Glascock. Surviving are her brother, Owen Glascock, of Osage Beach, Missouri; her nieces and nephews, Jim(Terri) Glascock, Pat(Greg) Page, Mike (Kimberly) Glascock, Tim(Ellen) Glascock, Susan(Rocco) Burrell, Steve(Kathy) Glascock, Linda (Bob) Beguelin, John(Barb) Glascock, Lubo Ustanik; a step granddaughter, Gena (Steve) Sears, step great granddaughter Kendra Daugherty, step great grandson Collin Daugherty; her close friend, Fern Gwaltney; and many other relatives and friends. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Fern Gwaltney and the nurses and staff of Hospice of Southern Illinois and The Esquiline, Community Living at the Shrine, formerly Dammert Geriatric Center, for the care and support they have provided over the years. Memorials are appreciated to the Esquiline, Community Living at the Shrine Endowment Fund, First Christian Church, or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Visitation: Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, Belleville, Illinois. Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Doug Hargrave officiating. Inurnment will follow in Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 29, 2019
