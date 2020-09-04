1/1
Marjorie W. Smith
4/25/1924 - 9/2/2020
Marjorie Smith Marjorie W. Smith, nee Groth, 96, of Freeburg, born April 25, 1924, in Smithton Township, IL, died September 2, 2020, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Mrs. Smith assisted in the operation of Don Smith Distributorship before her retirement. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Freeburg, IL, and a 50-year member and past Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by a son, Donn Russell Smith, in infancy; her parents, Edward and Olga, nee Lippert, Groth; five sisters, Elvira (Jack) Gornick, Viola (Milton) Goss, Lorena Groth, Florence (Harry) Wiskamp and Marie (Dean) Kessler; and two brothers, Orville (Ruth) Groth and Hilmar (Ruth Ann) Groth; Surviving are her husband of 73 years, Donald L. Smith, whom she married on May 10, 1947; a daughter, Marla Jean Smith, of Freeburg, IL; a son, Lee R. (Rhonda) Smith of Freeburg, IL; a grandson, Edward Lee Smith; a sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Groth, Freeburg, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Private family services will be held, with Rev. Earl Crecelius officiating. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks, will be in place. Private graveside burial will be held at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
