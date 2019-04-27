Home

George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
Mark Fuehne Mark Norbert Fuehne, 58, of Trenton, IL, born June 8, 1960, in Breese, IL, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at his residence. Mark enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Mary, nee Thessing, Fuehne. Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Jeanne, nee Paule, Fuehne; one son, Nicolas (Lyndsie) Fuehne of O'Fallon, IL; one daughter, Amanda (Fredrick "Lucas") Vogelgesang of New Jersey; two grandchildren, Morgan Fuehne and Eva Vogelgesang; one brother, Tom (Linda) Fuehne; other siblings; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home, with Deacon Glenn Netemeyer officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 27, 2019
