Mark Isselhard
1960 - 2020

September 1, 1960 - November 5, 2020
Swansea, Illinois - Mark A. Isselhard, 60, of Swansea, IL, born September 1, 1960, in Clayton, MO, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, at his residence, after a lengthy battle with lung cancer.
Mark was an outdoorsman, a hunter and fisherman. His most favorite past time was his horses. He loved to ride! He raised his horses and then assisted in training them for racing. Sometimes he was in the winner's circle with his favorite horse, Alan's Gift. His most recent passion was gardening. He had a garden of full variety. He enjoyed taking care of the family farm where he worked countless hours keeping up with the animals, the pasture and equipment. Mark also enjoyed spending time with some of his close friends. After his father passed, Mark cared for his mother on the farm.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roland S. Isselhard.
Surviving are his daughter, Meagan (JT) Hamilton; a granddaughter, Mackenzie Geissert; his mother, Ruth, nee Rohr, Isselhard of Swansea, IL; two sisters, Linda (Jim) Walker of New Athens, IL, and Laura (Keith) Pickerel of Swansea, IL; two brothers, David Isselhard of Swansea, IL, and R. Scott Isselhard of Swansea, IL; and many nieces and nephews; great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

