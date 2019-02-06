Resources More Obituaries for Mark Junker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mark Junker

Obituary Flowers Mark Junker Mark Junker, 77, of Swansea, IL, born December 9, 1941, in Belleville, IL, died Monday, February 4, 2019, at The Colonnade Senior Living, O'Fallon, IL. Mr. Junker worked as a senior technician for Lucent Technologies before his retirement. He was a member of the Cathedral Alumni Association and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Mark was a member of the men's club at the church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Mary Ellen, nee Wagner, Junker; a brother, David Junker; and a brother-in-law, Frank Geolat. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Mary Ellen, nee Morck, Junker, whom he married on April 28, 1962, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Belleville, IL; three sons, Jeffrey (Beth) Junker of Belleville, IL, Kurt (Renee) Junker of Swansea, IL, and Bradley Junker (Eddie Inlow) of Caseyville, IL; one daughter, Lori Lynn (David) Zeiter of Belleville, IL; eight grandchildren, Ellie, Cole, and Brooke Junker, Zachary and Zoe Zeiter, Taylor and Grant Junker, and Oliver Junker Inlow; three brothers, Michael (Mary Jo) Junker of Ruma, IL, Stephen (Jacquie) Junker of Belleville, IL, Gregory (Renee) Junker of Belleville, IL; two sisters, Janice Geolat of Hecker, IL, Sue Ellen (Larry) Christ of Burlington, IA; a sister-in-law, Judy Junker of Littleton, CO; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Siteman Cancer Research Center for prostate or breast cancer. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Father Nicholas Junker officiating. Cremation services will follow the Mass. Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL, at a later date.



