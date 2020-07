Or Copy this URL to Share

KLINKMAN- Mark Klinkman, 64, of Swansea, died Monday, July 20, 2020. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Rev. Dale Maxfield officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store