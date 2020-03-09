|
|
Mark Lucash Mark Lucash, 58, of Freeburg, IL, born March 22, 1961, in Belleville, IL, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Mr. Lucash worked in the construction industry and was a member of the Boilermakers Local 363 for more than 20 years. He was a family man, loved music, and enjoyed time with his grandchildren. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Marcellus and Novella, nee Thompson, Lucash; and two sisters, Brenda Reinheimer and Karen Espiritu. Surviving are his wife of 27 years, Diane, nee Demick, Lucash, whom he married on November 21, 1992; five children, Alexandria (Donald) Sanders, Erica Lucash (Dean Gerros), Marc Lucash (Mickayla Neuwirth), Brandi Brower, and Andrew Demick; seven grandchildren, Everett and Vera Sanders, Maya and Marcellus Lucash, and Alexia, Lacee, and Isaac Brower; one brother, Ted (Viney) Lucash; and one sister, Joy DeAnn (JoJo) Sinsay. Memorials may be made to the America Diabetes Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, a George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Freeburg, IL, with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. Cremation services will follow the funeral.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 9, 2020