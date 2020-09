MOELLER - Mark A. Moeller, 59 of Addieville, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born on May 17, 1961 in Pinckneyville. A public celebration of life service will be held at a later date at the Zion United Church of Christ in Addieville. Arrangements handeld by Styninger Funeral Home



