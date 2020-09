MOELLER - Mark A. Moeller 59 of Addieville, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his residence. A memorial service for Mark A. Moeller will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Zion United Church of Christ in Addieville with Rev. Bill Groennert officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Addieville Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements handled by Styninger Funeral Homes



