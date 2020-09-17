1/1
Mark Rheinecker Mark Rheinecker, 66 of O'Fallon, IL passed away Monday, September 14th with loving family by his side. Mark loved family, gatherings, and Cardinal Baseball. He was preceded in death by his sister, Regina Rheinecker; his parents Leonard and Ruth Rheinecker, his wife Diane Rheinecker (nee Stokes), his sister-in-law, Judy Boyle (nee Stokes), his brother-in-law, Mark Stokes, and his granddaughter Willa Lee Rheinecker. Mark leaves behind his wife Denise Rheinecker (nee Storjohann), his children, Kimberly (John) Conner, Brian Rheinecker, and Brent (Beth) Rheinecker, his grandchildren; Kayla & Morgan Conner, James & Anna Rheinecker; step-children Shelly, Lindsey, Lauren and Nick, and step-grandchildren Madison, Ava, London, Jayden, Livia, Rhett & Rhys, as well as many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many friends. All who knew Mark saw an act, participated in a story, or heard a really bad joke. He always lived for today and filled a room with love! To pay respects in person the family will be at Pleasant Ridge Park in Fairview Heights on Saturday, October 3rd from 12-3. Please practice COVID restrictions of a mask, 6 feet apart, and 25 people max within the pavilion while visiting. If you cannot make it in-person to pay respects please send a story via Facebook or email that his family can read together and cherish.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 17, 2020.
