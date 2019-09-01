Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
View Map
Mark Woehrle


1947 - 2019
Mark Woehrle Mark A. Woehrle, age 72, of Peoria, AZ, formerly of St. Louis, MO, born January 25, 1947, died on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley, Peoria, AZ. Mark served in the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1969 as a USAF Photographer. He was co-founder for Image Center for Photography, St. Louis, MO and an Instructor at Florissant Valley Community College (St. Louis Community College) teaching history of photography and photographic processing from 1982-1986. Mark retired after 37 years in 2009 as a self-employed commercial photographer. He was a member and served on the board for the Arizona Artist Guild (AAG). Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Rudolph Woehrle and Mildred Mary Risman. He is survived by his wife, Judith "Judy" Woehrle (nee: Yovandich); a son, Erik Woehrle of Springfield MO; three grandchildren, Hannah (Ian) Freeman of Pacific, MO; Jessica Woehrle of St. Charles, MO and Nicholas Woehrle of Springfield, MO; a sister, Linda (Dan) Hlaca of St. Louis, MO; a great-grandchild; nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to the ALS Association Arizona Chapter (www.webaz.alsa.org) or the ALS Association (www.alsa.org/donate/), or Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org). Visitation: will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, Il. Funeral: services will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL. Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019
