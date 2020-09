Mark Woodson

WOODSON - Mark E. Woodson, 62 of Edwardsville passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. In celebration of Mark's life, a visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Harvest Community Church, 4598 IL Rt. 162 in Granite City. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the church. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel



